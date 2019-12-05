MEDIA ADVISORY: Celebrate Waukee WinterFest Friday, Dec. 6

MEDIA ADVISORY: Celebrate Waukee WinterFest Friday, Dec. 612/5/2019
Waukee WinterFest will brighten up Waukee’s Downtown Triangle this Friday night.
What: Waukee’s annual free holiday celebration, WinterFest
www.Waukee.org/winterfest
Where: Waukee’s Downtown Triangle area
Ashworth Drive and 6th Street, Waukee
When: Friday, Dec. 6
Santa and tree lighting at 6 p.m. sharp! Business open houses from 4:30-8 p.m. All festivities wrap up by 8 p.m.
Who: Waukee Parks & Recreation, the Waukee Park Board, Waukee Downtown Businesses, the Waukee Area Arts Council and Charter Bank
Visuals: Photo and video opportunities, on-site interviews, great winter backdrop for live-shots
· Santa’s arrival in the Downtown Triangle at 6 p.m.
· Lighting of the WinterFest Tree at 6 p.m.
· “Snowball Drop” at 6:30 p.m.
· Holiday ice sculptor, Bill Gordish
· Tour of lights on an old-fashioned trolley
· Kids visiting with Santa and enjoying cookies and cocoa
· Waukee Area Arts Council art-making activities
· Scavenger hunt
· Mini golf at Grace Baptist Church
· Waukee Triangle Businesses’ open houses (4:30-8 p.m.)
· Toy and food drive for Waukee Area Christian Services