2019 Urbandale Citizen of the Year Announced

On Tuesday, the Urbandale Chamber of Commerce surprised Tom Gayman, owner of Performance Realty, LLC and Urbandale City Council Member, with the news that he was selected as the 2019 Citizen of the Year.

While serving three terms on Urbandale City Council, Tom has worked tirelessly for the citizens of Urbandale. In addition, he has served in a number of capacities including: as Chair the DART Commission, Mayor Pro Tem in 2011 and 2014, Co-Chair of the Community Improvement Program 2012–14, Urbandale Citizens Fire Academy graduate, Urbandale Citizen’s Police Academy graduate, Iowa Honor Flight volunteer and guardian, Urbandale Chamber Past President, Urbandale Chamber Board Member, Urbandale Chamber Volunteer of the Year, Greater Des Moines Partnership Affiliate Chamber Council President, Greater Des Moines Leadership Institute Graduate, Eagle Scout and Northwest Rotary Club member from 2000 – 2005 . Annually, he would travel to Washington DC to advocate on behalf of Urbandale and for public transportation. He has served on the Urbandale Economic Development Task Force as well as is a Past Board Member for Rebuilding Together of Greater Des Moines and the Des Moines Embassy Club.

Prior to his time on Urbandale City Council, Tom led the Chamber’s first Total Resource Campaign, which launched the organization to the next level. “Tom bleeds Urbandale” was the last statement written in Tom’s nomination, and the Chamber agrees.

Tom will receive his award during Sample Urbandale, A Celebration of Business on Thursday, Sept. 21. Tickets are on sale now for $35 each.

