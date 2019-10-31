Just Released

KINDRED SPIRITS: AN ART EXHIBITION

THE PUBLIC IS DARED TO ATTEND: A holiday exhibition presented by a unique collective of kindred artists.

Nov. 1-2, in a dark and ominous warehouse, 13 enigmatic spirits will emerge from the shadows to create a most intriguing visual art experience.

“The witching hour, somebody had once whispered to her, was a special moment in the middle of the night when every child and every grown-up was in a deep deep sleep, and all the dark things came out from hiding and had the world all to themselves.” – the B.F.G. by Roald Dahl.

ARTISTS: Mindy Meinders, Rebecca Norris, Brad Ball, Fej Williams, Scott Sjobakken, Michael Van Dyke, Leanne Monk, E J Wickes, Ron Wagner, Molly Wood, 11, Amy Putney Koenig and Katelynn Tracey.

Nov. 1-2, 6-9 p.m.

The Barnum Factory – 3rd Floor

97 Indiana Ave., Des Moines