Just Released

MISSING CHILD

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Edmundson Police Department (Missouri) are asking for the public’s help finding Gabriel Yonko–a missing child.

Gabriel, 16-year-old female, was last seen in Saint Louis. The minor is believed to be with an adult male in a black 2008 Lexus LS with Washington license plates–BEC 5322. The minor is believed to in danger and may be travelling through Iowa.

The Edmundson Police Department issued a press release that can be found on the department’s Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/EdmundsonPD/

If you have any information, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678/1-800-THE-LOST or contact Lieutenant Venneman or Sergeant Anton at 314-428-4577. All information given to the Edmundson Police Department will remain anonymous.

Link to missing person poster.