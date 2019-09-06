Just Released

The Kingdom Choir to Perform in Ames: One of 29 North American tour stops

The celebrated British choir, The Kingdom Choir, catapulted to global acclaim when they captivated 2 billion viewers with their widely-publicized performance at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, when they performed “Stand By Me.” The Kingdom Choir brings their unique renditions of top hits and gospel classics to Stephens Auditorium in Ames on Oct. 7.

Their first ever 29-date North American tour follows the release of their debut album with Sony Music and performances for many other notable individuals, including Queen Elizabeth II, Bill Clinton, Desmond Tutu and Nelson Mandela.

The Kingdom Choir’s debut album, “Stand By Me” is a soulful collection featu ring renditions of classics such as “Amazing Grace” and “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” to more contemporary cuts from today’s hitmakers like Beyoncé’s “Halo”, Adele’s “Make You Feel My Love, and Coldplay’s “Fix You.”

The Kingdom Choir is a group of singers from the South East area of England, who’ve made a name for themselves with their inspirational take on a mix of gospel classics and popular contemporary hits led by conductor Karen Gibson. The London-based group has been together for over 20 years and they were the first gospel choir to sing at a British royal wedding.

As one the UK’s most notable and experienced gospel facilitators, Karen has conducted gospel workshops around the world and been nominated for Best Contribution to Gospel Music at the GMA’s and the music category of the 2015 Wise Woman Awards.

Tickets cost $25-$50 and are available from the Iowa State Center box office or Ticketmaster.