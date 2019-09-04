Just Released

The Des Moines Symphony opens its 2019-2020 season with “Gil Shaham Plays Tchaikovsky,” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Des Moines Civic Center — 221 Walnut St., Des Moines.

The Symphony begins its 82nd Season with a thrilling all-Tchaikovsky program. Joseph Giunta and the Orchestra will treat audiences to the sweeping Romeo & Juliet and the rich, masterful Seranade for Strings along with the splendor and dash of the Polonaise & Waltz — but first, Grammy award-winner and Musical America’s “Instrumentalist of the Year” Gil Shaham gives a bravura performance of Tchaikovsky’s romantic Violin Concerto. This once-in-a-lifetime chance to hear “one of today’s preeminent violinists” (New York Times) with the Des Moines Symphony takes place Sept. 21-22 at the Civic Center.

An Opening Night Celebration will be held at 5:30PM on Saturday, Sept. 21. Attendees will enjoy live music and an al fresco dinner on Cowles Commons. For tickets or more information, visit dmsymphony.org.

CONCERT TICKETS

Single tickets are $15-$72 and are available online through dmsymphony.org (up until two hours prior to performances) and at the Civic Center Ticket Office (515.246.2300), 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and two hours prior to performances). Please note single ticket prices are subject to a $5 increase on the day of the concert, excluding student rush tickets.

Student tickets are $7.50-$36 and are available through the Civic Center Ticket Office with valid student ID. Student rush tickets, subject to availability, are $5 for junior high and high school students and $10 for all other students the day of the concert through the Civic Center Ticket Office. Tickets will be available at the door.

For more information, visit https://dmsymphony.org/events/masterworks-1-season-debut-gil-shaham-plays-tchaikovsky/.