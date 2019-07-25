Just Released

JAY BYERS ELECTED TO LEAD ASSOCIATION OF CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EXECUTIVES BOARD

Jay Byers, CEO of the Greater Des Moines Partnership, has been elected to lead the Board of Directors for the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE), an Alexandria, Va.-based association of more than 9,000 professionals who work for and with more than 1,300 Chambers of Commerce. Members of ACCE’s Board of Directors represent more than 50 organizations, including many of the world’s largest and most influential regional chambers of commerce.

Byers’ current term on the Board began in 2016 after having served from 2012 – 2015. He will serve as the Board’s Chair-Elect from now through July 13, 2020, and then take over as Board Chair until July 2021. Byers will formally take over as Chair during the 2020 ACCE Annual Convention in Dallas, Texas.

“ACCE plays a critical role in our industry to help Chambers throughout the country and world grow and better serve their communities,” Byers said. “I look forward to leading the Board and continuing to learn from others to ensure The Partnership is a best-in-class organization and maximize DSM USA’s momentum.”

The mission of ACCE is to support and develop Chamber professionals to lead businesses and their communities. ACCE identifies and analyzes trends affecting communities, shares best practices, and develops benchmarking studies, in addition to providing other tools to help Chamber leaders manage and improve operations at their organization.