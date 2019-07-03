Just Released

Youth Entrepreneurship Camp invades Valley Junction

Students involved in the Be the Boss! Youth Entrepreneurship Camp to spend afternoon in Historic Valley Junction businesses.

On Monday, July 8, students will be visiting local businesses in Historic Valley Junction as part of the Be the Boss! Youth Entrepreneurship Camp. Groups from the camp will visit Big Acai, Bozz Prints, MoMere, Nan’s Nummies, The Theatrical Shop and the Historic Valley Junction Foundation.

“Each store in Valley Junction has such a unique story to tell and to hear. It will be great for students to learn what it takes to become a successful business owner, said Jim Miller, Executive Director for the Historic Valley Junction Foundation. “They will, also, learn the importance of supporting their local economy.”

During the camp, students will experience entrepreneurship through a variety of activities, guest speakers, and tours of local businesses.