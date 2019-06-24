Just Released

Urbandale Fourth of July Celebration, July 2-4

The Urbandale 4th of July Committee is thrilled to announce the 2019 Urbandale 4th of July Celebration schedule. Our theme is Celebrating Red, White and U! Logo attached. Some NEW events to 2019 include a Beer Garden sponsored by Hy-Vee during the Abby Normal show on July 3rd, a Hotdog Eating Contest sponsored by Fareway on July 4th, a rock-climbing wall sponsored by the Army National Guard and a Charity Bags Tournament hosted by UCAN.

Activities include:

Tuesday, July 2

Midway & Carnival at Lions Park – 5:00p to 11:00p

Street Dance with DJ “Dreams Unlimited” at 71st Street & Aurora – 7:30p-10:30pm www.dreamsunlimiteddj.com

Wednesday, July 3

Midway & Carnival at Lions Park – 5:00p to 11:30p

NEW BEER GARDEN during the Street Dance with Abby Normal at 71st Street & Aurora – 8:00 to 11:00 PM abbynormalrockband.com

5K Run, Kid's Mile Run, and Tot Trot Races Registration and Packet Pickup at Lions Park Shelter House – 4:30 to 7:00 PM http://uniquelyurbandale.com/4th_of_july/4th-of-july-run-info-results/



Thursday, July 4

William Courtney 5K Run at Walker Johnston Park – 7:30 AM

Coach Silvey Kid’s Mile Run & Coach Gary Page Tot Trot at Walker Johnston Park – 8:10 & 8:30 AM

& Pancakes4Pantry 7:30 – 10am at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, 3510 72 nd St.

St. Parade starting at Oliver Smith Drive & 70th St , North to Aurora, West to 82nd St. – 10:00 AM

2019 ONLY – Olmsted School Open House Last Walk Through

Midway & Carnival at Lions Park – Noon to 11:00p

Lions Club Bingo on the Midway

NEW Free Kids Events @Centennial Shelter hosted by Urbandale Library 12-2pm

NEW Free Kids Events @Centennial Shelter hosted by Urbandale Library 12-2pm

Lee Kane Annual Alumni Soccer Game at UHS Frerichs Field – Noon

Bob Dabrieo Memorial Cribbage Tournament at Urbandale Senior Citizen Recreation Center – 1:00 PM registration at noon.

Kris Mandt Memorial Car Show at Urbandale High School Parking Lot 1:00, registration 9:00a to 1:00p Awards at 3:30p Proceeds to Urbandale Food Pantry & Children's Cancer Connection

The Declaration of Independence Reading @ Gazebo 1:00p

NEW Bags/Cornhole Tournament at Lions Park hosted by UCAN @ 2pm

NEW Bags/Cornhole Tournament at Lions Park hosted by UCAN @ 2pm

Hot Dog Eating Contest @ Lions Park @ 3pm Urbandale Community Adult Band at Lions Park Gazebo – 4p-5p

Fireworks Display at Walker Johnston Park – 10:00p. Rain date Friday, July 5, same location and time. http://uniquelyurbandale.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/07/2014-4th-of-July-Area-Maps.pdf.

Rain date Friday, July 5, same location and time.

Discounted Ride Tickets: Available now thru July 2nd. 25 Coupons for $20.00. Available at: Urbandale HyVee; Urbandale Medicap Pharmacy; Price Chopper on Merle Hay Road Des Moines and on 86th Street in Johnston.

Commemorative numbered Buttons are $5.00 which help pay for our great 4th of July Fireworks. Available through Lions Club at their Bingo Tent, the parade and Alumni Events. Lions Club members will be available the following dates and times at HyVee on 86th and Douglas: June 21- June 23th, June 28 – June 30th between 10a and 6p and at Fareway, 8450 Meredith Dr.: June 21 – June 22 and June 28 – June 29 from 10am – 6pm. Support the event and WIN PRIZES!! Winning numbers will be posted on the 4th of July website, facebook page and Lions Park on July 5.

See http://uniquelyurbandale.com/4th_of_july/ for more information.