Just Released

Nine named as emerging Iowa artists

Visitors to the 2019 Des Moines Arts Festival will experience an impressive level of diverse talent. In fact, 179 visual artists from 33 states plus Vancouver, Ontario and British Columbia, Canada will show their work representing ceramics, drawing, fiber, graphics/printmaking, glass, jewelry, metal works, mixed media, painting, photography, sculpture, and wood. They were selected through a jury process earlier in the year. For more information about the artists attending, visit the Des Moines Arts Festival website artist gallery.

Now just one and a half weeks away, the Festival will also showcase work through the Emerging Iowa Artist Program (EIA) presented by Principal. The Festival features a unique opportunity for visual artists who are Iowa residents and currently enrolled in an institution of higher education. The Emerging Iowa Artist Program offers new artists the opportunity to showcase their talent at one of the nation’s most decorated arts festivals.



Congratulations to the following artists who were selected by the jury to exhibit their work during the 2019 Des Moines Arts Festival.



Kayla Bates

Grand View University



Kelly Devitt-Steenhagen

Iowa State University



Darya Geary

Iowa State University



Mason Howerzyl

Iowa State University



Wade Judge

University of Northern Iowa



Sarah Justice

Grand View University



Anna Segner

Iowa State University



Rachel Trimble

Grand View University



Kelsey Wilson

Savannah College of Art and Design



Iowa residents currently enrolled in or recently graduated (within one year) from a university, college or art school anywhere in the U.S. are eligible to apply to the Emerging Iowa Artists (EIA) program. This program provides individuals the opportunity to promote their talents and sell their artwork at the Des Moines Arts Festival. It also provides opportunities to artists beginning their careers.



Artists can participate in the EIA program for two years (either consecutively or non-consecutively). Because of financial support from Principal, this program is free to qualified artists. There is no charge to submit images for the jury or for booth space once the work is accepted by the jury.



Qualified artists are required to apply to the show in the same manner as professional artists and submit their work in accordance to the specifications. All applicants are required to provide at the time of application proof of residency and enrollment. All work submitted is juried by the same jury. The Festival jury will select the emerging artists separately from the Festival artists. And in June, the Awards Jury will jury all participating artists and award an emerging artist a $1,000 Best of Show Award for the Best Student Artist.