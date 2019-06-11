Just Released

Press conference, ribbon cutting and grand opening for Operation Kidsafe’s year-round child safety center

Operation Kidsafe’s new year-round child safety center will provide local children with a free Amber Alert Ready Bio Card. A press conference, ribbon cutting and grand opening are scheduled for 10 a.m. on June 14 at 110 N. Ankeny Blvd., Suite 700, in Ankeny.

The program is free and private, equipping participants with forms that are ready to hand to law enforcement officials in the case of a family emergency. Participating parents are the only ones furnished with a record of the visit.

Operation Kidsafe Founder Mark J. Bott worked with John Walsh during the 1990s, and he also helped start the Amber Alert program. Operation Kidsafe has safeguarded more than 1 million children during his 18 years with the organization.

WHEN: Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. — Refreshments will be served.

WHERE: Testino Agency Inc., 110 N. Ankeny Blvd., Suite 700, Ankeny



