Just Released

Lifespace Communities Elects New Board Chair

The board of directors at Lifespace Communities, the nonprofit owner and operator of 12 retirement communities across seven states, has elected Paula Shives as its new chair. Shives, a longtime member of the Lifespace Board, succeeds outgoing Chair E. LaVerne Epp.

“Paula has been a valued member of our Board for 14 years, and we’re excited for this new chapter,” said Larry Smith, interim president and CEO, and CFO at Lifespace. The organization recently executed an affiliation agreement with Texas-based Senior Quality Lifestyles Corporation (SQLC). Upon closing, three SQLC communities as well as SQLC’s management company, Seniority, Inc., will join the Lifespace organization, ranking it among the nation’s top 10 nonprofit senior living organizations based on total residences.

“Paula’s leadership and vast business experience have been instrumental as we continue to evolve and grow as an organization,” added Smith. “We’re looking forward to further collaborating with her and the rest of the Board as we help shape a bright future for Lifespace, our residents and our team members.”

Shives joined the Lifespace Board of Directors in 2005 and previously served as chair of the Board from 2011-2013. Before retirement, she was senior vice president, secretary and general counsel for Darden Restaurants, Inc., the owner and operator of several notable restaurant chains, including Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, and Yard House. Prior to that, she was general counsel and served in other in-house counsel positions for Long John Silver’s Restaurants, Inc., and its predecessor, Jerrico, Inc.

“It’s a great honor to be elected as the new Lifespace Board chair,” said Shives. “My time working with this organization has allowed me to serve seniors in ways both big and small, and I’m eager to continue having a positive impact.”

Epp, the outgoing chair, offered his support. “It’s been a true pleasure to work with Paula over the years,” he said. “Not only is she talented, she’s very passionate about promoting the wellbeing of residents and team members so the Board and Lifespace are in good hands.”

Shives holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Western Kentucky University and a law degree from the University of Kentucky College of Law. She’s also a board member for the Lexington Philharmonic Foundation in Lexington, Kentucky.



About Lifespace Communities Inc.

Lifespace Communities, Inc., based in West Des Moines, Iowa, is a not-for-profit organization proudly serving older adults for more than 40 years. Founded in 1976, Lifespace Communities has grown to own and operate 12 continuing care retirement communities in seven states, serving more than 4,100 residents and employing more than 2,600 team members. For more information about Lifespace and its communities, visit LifespaceCommunities.com. Lifespace Communities Elects New Board Chair