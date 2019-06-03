Just Released

11TH ANNUAL YANKEE DOODLE DRIVE AGAINST HUNGER BEGINS TODAY

Today the Des Moines Symphony, the Food Bank of Iowa, Bank of the West, Casey’s General Stores, Hy-Vee, the Polk County Board of Supervisors, and KCCI announced the official start of the 11th Annual Yankee Doodle Drive Against Hunger: A Symphony of Caring.

“The Yankee Doodle Drive Against Hunger is an important campaign that has successfully raised awareness for the Food Bank of Iowa for the past few years,” said Michelle Book, President & CEO of the Food Bank of Iowa. “I am honored to once again have the opportunity to work alongside community businesses to shed light on the importance of providing food to those in need in Central Iowa.”

The public is encouraged to drop off non-perishable food items at area Bank of the West or Hy-Vee store locations or at the Des Moines Symphony’s 26th Annual Yankee Doodle Pops, Wednesday, July 3 on the Iowa State Capitol grounds. All Yankee Doodle Drive Against Hunger donations will benefit the Food Bank of Iowa.

Monetary donations can be made at foodbankiowa.org/yankeedoodlepops; every dollar donated provides up to four meals for hungry children and families. The drive runs through July 7, 2019.