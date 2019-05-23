Just Released

Iowa Natives Bring Award-Winning Film Home To Interrobang Film Festival

Bruce James Bales (Des Moines), Marissa Vonn (OTW), and a crew of Iowa filmmakers are bringing their award-winning short film, KNEE HIGH, to Interrobang Film Festival in June. The film was produced wholly in Madrid and Ames with a cast and crew of local filmmakers and actors. Knee High recently received the honor of being named BEST SHORT FILM at ABQ Indie Film Festival in Albuquerque as well as BEST PROFESSIONAL SHORT FILM at Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival. Produce Iowa also awarded the film with the IOWA CONNECTION AWARD, an honor for a locally produced film that embodies Iowa and the spirit of Hawkeye State filmmaking.



“This film was all about bringing together a group of friends to make a film that represented the place we all grew up. It was made with love from the very beginning and it’s so exciting to see it being well received in and out of the Midwest,” says director/writer, Marissa Vonn.



The film will be making its Des Moines premiere on Saturday, June 29 at 11 a.m. in Room A of the Des Moines Public Library as part of Interrobang Film Festival. The festival is part of Des Moines Arts Festival where attendees can see work from local artists and vendors.



The film will also make a stop at Burlington’s long running Snake Alley Festival of Film on June 22 at 2 p.m. Filmmakers will be in attendance at both festivals.



Knee High was produced by Des Moines-based DEFT PRODUCTIONS, with Bruce James bales serving as the films Cinematographer. DEFT is responsible for many Iowa short films, commercials, and music videos. Bales and Vonn have worked together previously on two short films and a web series. They are in development for a feature-length film set in Iowa.