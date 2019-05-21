Just Released

FEAR NOT!

DON’T FEAR THE REAPER! The Boone River Valley Festival is scheduled for May 24-27. The event offers walking tours within the Iowa Arboretum, hiking, a bags tournament, an art fair… There will even be a fishing derby. That’s all well and good, but on Saturday, May 25, Grand Funk Railroad and Blue Oyster Cult are going to blow the proverbial doors off of Boone, Iowa. Can’t wait.

GFR’s 50 Years of Funk Tour with special guest Blue Oyster Cult.

www.boonerivervalleyfestival.com

$49 for general admission