Just Released

IOWA BOWS OUT OF CENTRAL DIVISION FINAL WITH 3-1 LOSS

Wild closes out historic 2018-19 season with first postseason run.



Iowa Wild (5-6) bowed out of the Central Division Final to the Chicago Wolves (7-4) with a 3-1 loss in Game 6, falling in the series 4-2. Monday night’s loss closed the most successful Iowa Wild season in franchise history.



The two teams played a scoreless first period, with both Iowa and Chicago registering 10 shots on goal. It was the first time all postseason both the Wild and its opponent failed to score in the first period.



Forward Curtis McKenzie broke the deadlock at 4:27 in the middle frame for his fifth goal in the last three games. McKenzie wristed a shot over the blocker of goaltender Andrew Hammond (23 saves), beating him short side while on the power play. Forward Tomas Hyka and defenseman Jake Bischoff earned the assists on the play.



Defenseman Hunter Warner pulled Iowa even with the Wolves with his first career Calder Cup Playoff goal, coming at 13:22 in the second period. With four seconds remaining on a power play, forward Cal O’Reilly won a draw back to Warner. He took a rising shot on net that beat goaltender Oscar Dansk (23 saves) over his glove for the score.



Chicago regained the lead at 17:33 in the middle frame as forward Daniel Carr netted his second goal of the postseason. With the Wolves shorthanded, forward Gage Quinney tossed the puck out front as Carr crashed the Iowa net. His tip squeaked through the pads of Hammond just enough to cross the goal line for the score.



Just 25 seconds later, Chicago scored again to take a 3-1 lead. Defenseman Nic Hague took a shot from the point that was blocked in the slot by forward Stefan Matteau. With both teams searching for the loose puck, forward Cody Glass knocked it into the back of the net for his fourth of the postseason.



Heading into the third period, Iowa trailed 3-1 and Chicago had a 24-17 shot advantage.



Neither team scored in the third period and at the final horn, Chicago won the Central Division Final four games to two with the 3-1 victory. Iowa finished the game 1-for-3 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill. Chicago outshot the Wild 26-24 in Game 6.



The Wild’s loss in Game 6 capped off the most successful season in franchise history. In 2018-19, Iowa made the Calder Cup Playoffs for the first time in team history and set or tied more than 80 individual and team records, including most points, most wins and most home wins.



The Iowa Wild 2018-19 season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.