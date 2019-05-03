Just Released

Tango Gala Restores Hope

On Friday, April 26, The Foundation for Children & Families of Iowa (CFI) hosted its annual Tango Gala, an evening of dancing to live music, great food and exciting auction items. Held at the Ron Pearson Center, Tango is a signature fundraising event for CFI. Proceeds from this event help to support the programs of CFI that impact thousands of at-risk children and families throughout Iowa every year.

Tango drew 287 attendees, raising a total of $168,957. As one of the oldest and largest human service nonprofits in central Iowa, CFI depends on the support of the community, and those that attend the gala are some of the organization’s most dedicated supporters.

“Tango presents an opportunity for community members to invest in programs that directly benefit Iowans in need of safe shelter, mental health services, and other vital programs,” said Amy Stapp-Arpy, CFI’s CDO/VP of Development and Communications. “Every year I am amazed at the generous support CFI receives from event sponsors and attendees. Special recognition is due to our honorary co-chairs, Mike and Rhonda McCoy – their tireless efforts alongside our Tango committee made this event a huge success.”