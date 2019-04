Just Released

3 Des Moines Performing Arts Invested Shows Receive Tony Award Nominations

AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, THE CHER SHOW and THE PROM Recognized with Nominations

The Broadway League and The American Theatre Wing announced the 2019 Tony Award Nominations on Tuesday, April 30 at 7:30 a.m. CST live from New York. Des Moines Performing Arts (DMPA) has invested in three nominated shows as part of the Independent Presenters Network (IPN), a consortium of 40 leading Broadway presenters, theaters and performing arts centers. Nominated shows DMPA has invested in include: AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, THE CHER SHOW and THE PROM. Nominations for each show are as follows:

AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS

BEST MUSICAL

BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL (Dominique Morisseau)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL (Derrick Baskin)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL (Jeremy Pope)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL (Ephraim Sykes)

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL (Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL (Paul Tazewell)

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL (Howell Binkley)

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A MUSICAL (Steve Canyon Kennedy)

BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL (Des McAnuff)

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY (Sergio Trujillo)

BEST ORCHESTRATIONS (Harold Wheeler)

THE CHER SHOW

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL (Stephanie J. Block)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL (Bob Mackie)

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL (Kevin Adams)

THE PROM

BEST MUSICAL

BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL (Bob Martin & Chad Beguelin)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE (MUSIC AND/OR LYRICS) WRITTEN FOR THE THEATRE (Lyrics, Chad Beguelin; Music, Matthew Sklar)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL (Brooks Ashmanskas)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL (Caitlin Kinnunen)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL (Beth Leavel)

BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL (Casey Nicholaw)

In total, DMPA investments represent 22 Tony Award nominations. The 73rd annual Tony Awards telecast will air live Sunday, June 9 at 7:00 p.m. CST on CBS.

More information about the Tony Awards and nominees can be found at: http://www.tonyawards.com.