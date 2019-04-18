Just Released

CHANNEL 13 NEWS EARNS 28 AWARDS FOR JOURNALISM EXCELLENCE

Coveted achievements include Best Newscast, Best Weather, Best Sports and Overall Excellence; WHO-HD Weather Team wins MBJA First Place honors 5 out of last 6 years; Sports Director Keith Murphy wins IBNA’s 1st Place Sportscast 7 out of last 8 years

WHO-HD picked up 28 awards for journalism excellence the past Saturday night at dual award ceremonies. First, Channel 13 News was the big winner in Minneapolis at the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association (MBJA) annual awards earning 11 Eric Sevareid Awards for journalism excellence. 17 additional awards were claimed at the Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA) annual convention and awards held in Johnston.

At the MBJA awards, Channel 13 News earned coveted First Place “Best Newscast” honors for an August 2018 6pm newscast showcasing their coverage of the Mollie Tibbetts case. The station also won First Place ‘Weather” for the fifth time in the last six years. The latest award is for the station’s July 2018 coverage of the devasting tornadoes in Marshalltown and Pella. First Place awards were also received in the categories of “General Reporting”, “Series”, “Photojournalism” and “Sports Reporting”.

At the IBNA awards, WHO-HD also won First Place in “Weather for last July’s tornado outbreak and in Spot News Coverage for their Mollie Tibbitts case coverage. For the seventh time in the last eight years, the Keith Murphy earned First Place honors for Best Sportscast. And, Channel 13 News took home the coveted “Overall Excellence” honors as the best television news operation in the state.

For the complete list of awards plus links to watch the submissions, visit THIS link at WHOtv.com.

About WHO-HD Channel 13

WHO-HD Channel 13, owned by Tribune Media Company, is celebrating 65 years of broadcast service to central Iowa. Channel 13 News prides itself on bringing viewers rich, local content in total high definition. From investigations to ground-breaking, creative coverage of the big daily story, more and more Iowans are choosing Channel 13 News.

In 2018, WHO-HD earned 24 awards for journalism excellence, the most of any Iowa station, including:

9 Eric Sevareid awards including First Place for Best Newscast, Weather Coverage and Broadcast Writing from the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association (MBJA)

1 Regional Edward R. Murrow award from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for Excellence in Video

16 awards from the Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA) including first place for Overall Excellence in Weather Coverage, In-Depth/Series Reporting and Spot News Coverage.

8 Emmy nominations from the Upper Midwest Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences including Continuing Coverage, Best Sports Anchor and Health

The technology leader, WHO-HD Channel 13 is now utilizing a powerful-new S-Band Doppler Radar…the most advanced technology available in Iowa. In 2010, WHO-HD became the first commercial television station in Iowa to begin broadcasting all local programming in total high definition in 2010. In addition, WHO-HD was the first station in Iowa to: utilize videotape, broadcast live from news events and protect with live Doppler radar.