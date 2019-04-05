Just Released

Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden’s Iris Collection, Director of Horticulture and Education Kelly Norris Featured in April 2019 Better Homes & Gardens

The Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden’s iris collection is featured in the April 2019 issue of Better Homes & Gardens, along with an interview with Director of Horticulture and Education Kelly Norris.

The cover and a six-page feature titled Living Color appears in the magazine’s annual color issue. It includes an array of cultivars against the backdrop of custom watercolor paintings, created on-site to match the flowers. A full page is dedicated to a photo of the Wells Fargo Rose Garden with irises in peak bloom. In the article, Norris discusses irises’ nostalgia, nods to their toughness, and offers essential planting and maintenance tips.

“I’ve been growing irises since age 12, and am thrilled at this spotlight opportunity to share their beauty here at the Botanical Garden with the rest of the world,” Norris said. “It’s a true testament to the Garden’s relevance not just in our community, but in the greater horticultural world.”

In the issue’s editor’s letter, Better Homes & Gardens Editor in Chief Stephen Orr hearkens back to childhood afternoons spent in his neighbors’ iris-filled front yard. “My memory of those flowers is wrapped up in both color and fragrance,” he said. “In our annual color issue we hope our readers will allow themselves the chance to play and experiment, like a child might, unencumbered by concerns of what everyone will think and instead focused on what makes you and your loved ones happy.”

The issue is currently available on newsstands nationwide.