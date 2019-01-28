Just Released

TIFFANY TAUSCHECK WINS INTERNATIONAL 40 UNDER 40 AWARD IN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (Jan. 28, 2019) – Tiffany Tauscheck, Chief Strategy Officer at the Greater Des Moines Partnership, has been selected as a winner in the economic development profession’s 40 Under 40 awards.

An independent five-member selection committee chose the winners from a pool of more than 229 qualified candidates, the highest number of nominees in the organization’s history, based on their exceptional accomplishments and contributions to the economic development industry. The award’s program was managed by Development Counsellors International (DCI), a New York-based firm that specializes in economic development marketing, and Jorgenson Consulting, a leading national executive search firm serving organizations in economic and community development industries.

“Tiffany is an instrumental leader in our region, and she is highly deserving of this international recognition,” said Jay Byers, CEO of the Greater Des Moines Partnership. “Tiffany identifies opportunities for The Partnership and the region to grow and evolve, and helps put diverse stakeholders around the table to make major projects a reality.”

Tauscheck lead strategic planning and Investor relations in addition to overseeing The Partnership’s communications and marketing team. Tauscheck, working closely with Partnership volunteers and other team members, served as the team lead on the organization’s Maximizing Momentum 2022 Investor Campaign, which successfully secured a record five-year investment for The Partnership. She has been a leader in a number of important community projects, serving as a leader on the Campaign Cabinet for the Lauridsen Skatepark and on the leadership team for the Central Iowa Water Trails project. Tauscheck helped lead a research project that led to the DSM USA regional identifier, and was one of the leads in the creation of the Iowa Caucus Consortium.

“The 40 Under 40 Award is designed to identify the economic development profession’s rising stars. These young economic development professionals represent the future of our industry,” said Julie Curtin, president of DCI’s economic development practice. “The selection committee had a challenge selecting only 40 winners, but we are delighted by the smarts, initiative and game-changing mindset represented in these finalists. Economic development is in good hands with these young leaders.”

“The achievements of these talented and committed professionals show that economic development has an awesome future,” said Todd Jorgenson, managing director and principal of Jorgenson Consulting, Inc. “Partnering with DCI this year to recognize these passionate young men and women has been an honor. Congratulations to each of them.”

“The awardees this year embodied passion for the profession and a commitment to excellence, innovation and place-making,” said Chris Camacho, president and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council and 40 Under 40 selection committee member. “The field of economic development is evolving and we’re seeing many people rise up to assure this profession is on the edge and inclusive. Congrats to the new class of 40 Under 40.”

DCI and Jorgenson officially announced the winners last night at an awards reception during the International Economic Development Council Leadership Summit in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. This is the only award of its kind recognizing young talent in the economic development industry.