Just Released

Waukee Snow Emergency Parking Ban Declared

Waukee, Iowa — The City of Waukee is declaring that a Snow Emergency Parking Ban will go into effect in Waukee on Tuesday, Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. This parking ban will remain in effect until Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 3 p.m.

The parking ban applies to all streets in Waukee. Per Waukee Municipal Code §502.17, vehicles in violation of the parking ban are subject to a $25 fine and/or towing. Removing vehicles from streets allows Waukee Public Works crews to clear snow efficiently, allowing passable conditions for emergency vehicles and other motorists.