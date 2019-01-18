Just Released

Saylorville Lake Dam Road Closed Due to Winter Weather

Due to the forecasted winter weather and potential for hazardous driving conditions, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Saylorville Lake will close the Saylorville Lake Dam Road and NW 78th Ave at 5 pm Friday, January 18, 2019. The road will re-open on Saturday, January 19, 2019 once snow plow crews can operate and clear the roadway. No vehicles will be allowed to cross the dam during these times.

Visitors may receive current information regarding the status of all recreation areas by visiting our Facebook page or our website. For current lake level information and forecasts, access www.rivergages.com. Saylorville Lake is in the Rock Island District, Des Moines River Basin.

For More Information on Saylorville Lake

(515) 276-4656

SaylorvilleLake@usace.army.mil

http://www.mvr.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/SaylorvilleLake.aspx

www.facebook.com/SaylorvilleLake