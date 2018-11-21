Just Released

Midwest Family Lending receives 2018 Business of the Year

URBANDALE, IA – The Urbandale Chamber of Commerce named Midwest Family Lending as the 2018 Business of the Year for their economic impact to the Urbandale community and monthly monetary contributions to local non-profits and volunteer support for local initiatives.

“Midwest Family Lending selects one non-profit each month to contribute $1500 to, which makes a significant impact on local non-profit budgets,” said Ben Buenzow, 2018 Chair of the Urbandale Chamber of Commerce. “In addition, they get involved with these non-profits through volunteer hours and their employees are encouraged to give to non-profits throughout the community,” said Buenzow.

Midwest Family Lending Corporation has been located in Urbandale for the last 22 years and they are looking forward to continuing to make an impact on the community long into the future. Midwest Family Lending is very proud of their charity program. The MFLCares Program was established in 2016 and allows each employee to choose their favorite charity. One charity is selected each month to receive a monetary donation. Although the monetary support (typically between $1500 and $2000 per month) provided to each of these charities is important, their larger goal is to grow awareness for these great causes though their own personal and professional networks. The Midwest Family Lending Corporation employees also provide and serve dinner several times a year to the children at Freedom for Youth and prepare goodies bags to handout to homeless.

It was for these reasons their nominations rose to the top. Three businesses were in the running for 2018 Business of the year. Midwest Family Lending, Allegra Marketing, Print, Mail and MMIT Business Solutions Group. All three companies have a significant impact on the local economy as well as have a strong focus on giving back.

The Urbandale Chamber of Commerce is a membership-based business organization that serves, protects and promotes its 750 member businesses.