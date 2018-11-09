Just Released

Des Moines Art Center to screen documentary How to Steal a Chair and land art film Through the Repellent Fence

Des Moines (November 2018) On Thursday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m., the Art Center will screen one of the most talked about art documentaries How to Steal a Chair, 2017. Directed by Konstantinos Kambouroglou, the film is 87 minutes and not rated. The director will introduce the film and participate in a Q & A with the audience after the screening. And on Sunday, Nov. 25, 1:30 p.m., the Art Center will screen Through the Repellent Fence, 2017. The film is 74 minutes; not rated. Producer Jeffrey Brown will be on hand to introduce the film and then talk with the audience afterwards about making a film on both sides of the border. The films will be shown in Levitt Auditorium, and are free and open to the public.

How to Steal a Chair Stergios Delialis is a 72 year-old Greek designer, collector, and educator buried under the weight of his lost dream: the Thessaloniki Design Museum, which made an international splash and then died a slow and peculiar death in the 1990s. He is also buried under the weight of his enormous design collection, once the core of his museum, and now defunct and too costly to maintain amidst the financial crisis. The film follows Stergios as he realizes he has become a ghost in his own life and contemplates parting with his collection. Meanwhile, he undertakes to produce a retrospective of his own design work in the building of his lost museum.

This film is presented in partnership with Grinnell College.

Through the Repellent Fence follows art collective Postcommodity as they strive to construct Repellent Fence, a two-mile-long outdoor artwork that straddles the U.S.-Mexico border. Postcommodity consists of three Native American artists who “put land art in a tribal context.” Aided by the communities on both sides of the border in 2015, the artists installed a series of 28 huge inflatable spheres emblazoned with an insignia known as the “open eye” that has existed in Indigenous cultures from South America to Canada for thousands of years. The spheres were evenly spaced apart and extended north and south of the border a mile in each direction. It’s a metaphorical suture stitching together cultures that have inhabited these lands long before borders were drawn.

According to Postcommodity, “The intention of the Repellent Fence is to dialogue with the complex realities of the border experiences of indigenous peoples, which includes those who are geographically divided by the United States/Mexico border.”

