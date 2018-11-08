Just Released

KCCI NAMES ALLISON SMITH NEWS DIRECTOR

Des Moines, November 8, 2018 – KCCI announced today that Allison Smith will become the fourth news director in station history. She joins KCCI after four years as assistant news director at sister Hearst Television station WLWT in Cincinnati. She replaces Dave Busiek who retires later this year after 39 years of service, 29 as news director.

Smith has strong ties to both Central Iowa and KCCI. After earning a bachelor’s degree from Drake University, she began her career at KCCI as a producer while earning an MBA at Iowa State University. From there she became a leader in newsrooms at WPXI in Pittsburgh and WSYX in Columbus, Ohio, before moving to her most recent role at WLWT. She has earned numerous awards, including two Emmy Awards for Best Newscast in the Ohio Valley Region.

KCCI President and General Manager Brian Sather noted, “Allison’s passion, innovation and integrity, combined with her understanding of Iowa and the KCCI newsroom, make her the ideal fit to take over this important leadership role.”

“There is no bigger honor for me than to return to KCCI as news director,” said Smith. “This team of journalists sets the standard for storytelling within the industry. I am excited to lead this newsroom, with its strong commitment to the community, into the future.”

Allison is married with two children. She joins the KCCI in her new role in December.