Just Released

LENNOX AND HEARTLAND HEATING & COOLING JOIN FORCES TO HELP DES MOINES AREA RESIDENTS ‘FEEL THE LOVE’ JUST IN TIME FOR WINTER

Company to Donate and Install Heating and Cooling Equipment to Deserving Residents in Urbandale

WHAT: Trained technicians from Heartland Heating & Cooling will be installing new, high-efficiency Lennox gas furnace, A/C and coil for the selected candidates free of charge as part of the company’s community outreach program, “Feel The Love.” The Lennox Feel The Love Program invites individuals and local organizations in participating areas to nominate families or individuals in their communities who need help this coming winter. Nominees are chosen based on a variety of criteria, including some type of hardship or challenge, and typically include families with military service or involvement in their community. Lennox dealers and their employees donate the installation materials and labor needed to install the new, high-efficiency systems.

Heartland Heating & Cooling is proud to be the only Iowa dealer participating in this event. The nominee receiving this new Lennox system is the Evans family located in Urbandale. Marcus and Melissa Evans have 4 children, Nate 20, Iowa State University student, Kaleb 16, Natalie 6, and Liam 3. Marcus is a United Sates Coast Guard Veteran who served for 8 years.

Melissa was working as a CNA and had just graduated with her RN degree when she broke her arm in 2009. From there she had severe medical complications, which included multiple infections and nerve damage leading to 13 surgeries to try and save her arm. As a result she has not been able to use her nursing degree. Melissa decided to become a stay at home mom and experienced two complicated pregnancies. The family welcomed daughter Natalie 4 months early who had a 99 day stay in the NICU. A few short years later Liam entered the world 1 month early with a 14 day stay in the NICU before coming home.

For the past 5 years Marcus and Melissa were having issues with high energy bills, and a furnace and A/C that kept needing repairs. Their high bill caused them to reach out to Mid-American Energy for an energy audit. The audit found that they needed additional insulation that they just could not afford. Through the Feel the Love program Heartland is being able to provide a new furnace, A/C and coil for the Evans. Heartland also went above and beyond the program and reached out to Contractors Services of Iowa about the additional insulation needed who was gladly ready to help. With the generosity of these companies the Evans’ household will be more comfortable and a little less stressful.