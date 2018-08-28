Just Released

Polk County Board of Supervisors Recognize Grand View Little League

DES MOINES, Iowa – Aug. 27, 2018 – On Tuesday, Aug. 28 the Polk County Board of Supervisors will recognize the players and coaches of the Grand View Little League for their successful season and reaching the Little League World Series. At the Board of Supervisors meeting (Tuesday, August 28 at 9:30am) the Board will proclaim it as “Grand View Little League Day in Polk County.”

Polk County Supervisor Tom Hockensmith, who represents East Des Moines, said, “I am so proud of each player and coach, not only for their efforts on the field but for representing Central Iowa in the manner that they did. It is truly special see these young players succeed at that level and we want them to know that our entire community is supportive of their efforts and the poise they showed.”

In addition to recognizing Tuesday as Grand View Little League Day in Polk County, the Board will be hosting a brief reception for the players, coaches and their families and inviting Polk County staff to come congratulate them on their outstanding season. Grand View Little League is one of the oldest leagues in Iowa and this marks the first time they have reached the Little League World Series since 1980. They competed with over 7,000 other little league teams to reach the Little League World Series.