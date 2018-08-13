Just Released

SHADE TREE AUTO, LLC. WINS GOLD FOR SMALL RETAIL COMPANY OF THE YEAR IN 2018 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AWARDS

Winners to Be Celebrated at Gala Event on 20 October in London, England

GRIMES, IOWA – 13 August 2018 – Shade Tree Auto has been named the winner of the Gold Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year – Retail – Small category in the 15th Annual International Business Awards today.

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2018 IBAs received entries from 74 nations and territories.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala awards banquet at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel in London, England on 20 October.

More than 3,900 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others. Shade Tree Auto won in the Company of the Year category for Retail-Small Business.

The judges had high praise stating, “Shade Tree Auto is an excellent model for a local winner” while another judge noted that the shop had “put in an enormous amount of work, and it paid off.”

Clint Dudley, owner of Shade Tree Auto commented: “Being named Company of the Year by the International Business Awards is truly a shared honor. It takes everyone in our organization to achieve world-class recognition from the Stevie Awards, it takes the support of our local chambers, our community, and family to grow any small business. We’re so fortunate to have all of that in Shade Tree Auto.”

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 270 executives worldwide who participated on 12 juries.

“This year’s Stevie Award winners in the IBAs are the most distinguished group of winners we’ve had yet,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. “We raised the minimum average score from the judges required to qualify as a Stevie winner, so 2018 winners should be especially proud of their achievements. We look forward to presenting their Stevies to them in London on October 20, and to telling their stories over the coming year through Stevie Awards media.”

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About Shade Tree Auto

Shade Tree Auto Service in Grimes is a locally-owned, auto repair shop in Grimes, IA. They have won the Greater Des Moines Partnership’s Community Champion Award in 2014, two U.S. Chamber of Commerce Blue Ribbon Awards, a Bronze International Stevie Award in 2017, and 2018 Company of the Year at the American Business Awards in New York City. With Experienced Master Technicians and an ASE Blue Seal certification, Shade Tree Auto is a trusted source for regularly scheduled auto maintenance and repairs. Shade Tree Auto cares about you, your family and your car and believes an honest approach to preventative maintenance and repairs will keep your vehicle running at optimum levels with a lower cost-of-ownership.

Shade Tree is proud to offer a 4-year, 40,000 mile warranty on all parts and labor. Having your car serviced has never been more convenient with Shade Tree Autos’ free shuttle service, free pick-up and delivery and free loaner cars. As the only AAA Approved auto shop in Grimes, Shade Tree proudly offers AAA discounts as well as military discounts.

For more information on Shade Tree Auto, visit:

www.ShadeTreeAuto.biz or facebook.com/ShadeTreeAuto