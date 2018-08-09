Just Released

KCCI’s Scott Reister named Sports Director

Des Moines, August 9, 2018 – KCCI announced today that weekend anchor Scott Reister is being promoted to KCCI sports director. Reister has served in his current role for nine years. In addition to the college athletes of the Big 12 and Big 10 at Iowa State and the University of Iowa, Scott has extensively covered high school championships. His reporting always stands out for showing the humanity of sports – specifically the efforts by young athletes and their families.

“Scott has done an outstanding job finding stories that go beyond the scoreboard,” noted KCCI News Director Dave Busiek. “With coverage stretching from baseball, to basketball, to wrestling Scott unpacks the motivation driving both Central Iowa’s athletes and the loved ones who make their dreams possible.”

“Sports brings Central Iowa’s communities together in ways few events can,” said Reister. “I am very excited to lead KCCI’s reporting on the athletes who work so hard for themselves and take pride in the place they call home.”

Scott came to KCCI from Washington State where he was the sports director at KNDU in the Tri-Cities/Yakima area. As a Texas native, Scott grew up in a passionate sports culture. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas, and after college became a sports anchor in Waco. Scott and his wife Allyson, have three children.