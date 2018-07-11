Just Released

Prairie Meadows Donates More Than $5 Million through Grant Programs – Community Betterment and Legacy Grants Create a Lasting Impact on Central Iowa

July 11 – Altoona, IA. Prairie Meadows has given a record amount in charitable donations to the community this year. As a nonprofit organization, Prairie Meadows strives to promote economic development, jobs, agriculture, and tourism in the state of Iowa. To continue their dedication to this goal, they awarded more than $5 million to deserving charities and organizations through their Community Betterment and Legacy Grant programs. The annual Community Impact Luncheon to honor the recipients will be held on Tuesday, July 24.

“As a nonprofit organization, Prairie Meadows fulfills its mission by giving back to organizations that support arts and culture, education, economic development, and human services. We are excited to see the impact these grants will have on our Central Iowa community,” said Julie Stewart, Prairie Meadows’ Director of Community Relations.

Prairie Meadows awarded 266 grants to organizations throughout Central Iowa. For a full list of recipients, visit prairiemeadows.com/community/betterment-grants and prairiemeadows.com/community/legacy-grants.

“From funding meals for hungry children to renovating city parks, these grants will make a huge difference in Central Iowa. We are so grateful that we have the means and opportunities to help our community and its members,” said Gary Palmer, President and CEO of Prairie Meadows.

Since 1995, Prairie Meadows has given back more than $1.73 billion through taxes, grants, and charitable donations to the state of Iowa. For more information on Prairie Meadows’ community giving, visit prairiemeadows.com/community.

About Prairie Meadows

Prairie Meadows began operations as a nonprofit organization in 1989, with the goal of promoting economic development, jobs, agriculture, and tourism in the state of Iowa. Through taxes, grants, and charitable donations, Prairie Meadows has given more than $1.73 billion to the state of Iowa. Prairie Meadows offers nearly 1,800 slot machines, table games, live and simulcast racing, hotel accommodations, entertainment, and more.