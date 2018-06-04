Just Released

STORY THEATER COMPANY PRESENTS Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, JR.

Story Theater Company is thrilled to announce a production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, JR., directed by Erica Walling with musical direction by Cynthia Marten. A cast and crew of 48 young people from central Iowa, ages 9-18, will perform seven shows at Ames City Auditorium, 515 Clark Ave. in Ames. Opening night is Friday, June 15. Performances will be at 7 p.m. on June 15 and 22. Matinee performances will be at 2 p.m. on June 16-17, 23, and 24. An additional performance for large groups will take place on Thursday, June 21 at 1 p.m.

Advance tickets are available through June 14th for $7 each. Tickets can be purchased from any cast or crew member, or at the Ames Community Center (gym). Tickets are also available through the STC website. After June 14 tickets will be $10 for adults and $7 for children, students, and seniors. Tickets are good for any show and all seats are general admission. We cannot accept credit cards at the door, and there is no ATM on site. If you have questions, please visit our website: www.storytheatercompany.org.

Based on the original Broadway production that was nominated for nine Tony Awards, and the Academy Award-winning motion picture, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR. is an adaptation of the classic story of transformation and tolerance. This production features popular songs by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Menken and Tim Rice. The story is about Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed back to his former self. But – if the Beast does not learn his lesson, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, JR. is sponsored by Clarity Asset Management, Inc.; Hastings, Gartin & Boettger, LLP; and Troy Rutter. This program is funded in part by local option tax funds provided by the City of Ames through the Commission on the Arts (COTA), Kiwanis Club of Ames, and Ames Convention & Visitors Bureau Community Grant Program (ThinkAmes.com), and a corporate contribution by Lowe’s Home Improvement of Ames.

Story Theater Company is a non-profit children’s theater dedicated to providing performance and educational opportunities for the children of Ames and surrounding communities. Since our formation in 2006, we have performed to over 30,000 audience members who come from throughout central Iowa to experience quality children’s theater. Learn more about Story Theater Company by visiting us at: www.storytheatercompany.org.