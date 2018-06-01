Just Released

Interrobang Film Festival Announces 55 Films from 30 Countries to be Screened at Des Moines Arts Festival

DES MOINES, IA May 31, 2018 – The Interrobang Film Festival (IFF) presented by AARP Movies for Grownups is proud to announce the 55 films from 30 countries that will be screened over the three days of the Des Moines Arts Festival® June 22-24.

Part juried competition, part public screening and part workshop, the unique IFF event allows both cinema enthusiasts and curious newcomers to experience films from artists around the globe from the comfort of the air-conditioned South Wing of the Des Moines Central Library. 2018 is a banner year for IFF, as the fifty-five films will be more films than have ever screened before.

“This is the Interrobang Film Festival’s most dynamic year ever, featuring exclusive premieres from all around the world,” said Kristian Day, Interrobang Film Festival Producer. “We’re excited about this new partnership with AARP Movies for Grownups so IFF can continue to grow in Des Moines.”

Complete synopses of each of the films along with information about the filmmakers is available on the Des Moines Arts Festival website. You can also see our 2018 sizzle reel here: https://www.dropbox.com/s/8ha74rtx3i22ct0/IFF%20PREVIEW%20Loop.mp4?dl=0

The films selected for the 2018 Interrobang Film Festival are:

The Happiness Machine

NIGHT OWL

Sgt Stubby – An Unlikely Hero

Funfair

Farewell

Room Tone

Break from the Herd

THE KINGDOM

Genesis

The Masseuse

Dispassion

Iku Manieva

A Different Script

Brothers

American Fútbol

Balance

America

Red Season

Belonging

A Place to Stay

Amma Meri (Mother)

Brujas

The Hustle: Life of Subway

Performers

Skateboarding

Outpost

Cancel the F—ing Internet

The Inescapable Arrival of Lazlo

Petushki

Sunnyside

The Accomplice

The Manual

HAIRAT

Intercourse

VEXED

ANORI/Wind

My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes

The Provider

The Things You Think I’m

Thinking

Search Engines

Yarchen Gar

Ettore’s Stargate

Lola

The Boat

The Observer Effect

Faded

Lingua Absentia

The Old Stripper

Every Ghost Has An Orchestra

Blows With The Wind

Frank and Lamar

Shoken

Portrait : A Ballet Film in Four

Movements

Marieke

Beth’s three o’clock with

Dr. Harlow

Nobody Dies Here

