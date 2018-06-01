Interrobang Film Festival Announces 55 Films from 30 Countries to be Screened at Des Moines Arts Festival

Interrobang Film Festival Announces 55 Films from 30 Countries to be Screened at Des Moines Arts Festival6/1/2018
DES MOINES, IA May 31, 2018 – The Interrobang Film Festival (IFF) presented by AARP Movies for Grownups is proud to announce the 55 films from 30 countries that will be screened over the three days of the Des Moines Arts Festival® June 22-24.
Part juried competition, part public screening and part workshop, the unique IFF event allows both cinema enthusiasts and curious newcomers to experience films from artists around the globe from the comfort of the air-conditioned South Wing of the Des Moines Central Library. 2018 is a banner year for IFF, as the fifty-five films will be more films than have ever screened before.
“This is the Interrobang Film Festival’s most dynamic year ever, featuring exclusive premieres from all around the world,” said Kristian Day, Interrobang Film Festival Producer. “We’re excited about this new partnership with AARP Movies for Grownups so IFF can continue to grow in Des Moines.”
Complete synopses of each of the films along with information about the filmmakers is available on the Des Moines Arts Festival website. You can also see our 2018 sizzle reel here: https://www.dropbox.com/s/8ha74rtx3i22ct0/IFF%20PREVIEW%20Loop.mp4?dl=0
The films selected for the 2018 Interrobang Film Festival are:
The Happiness Machine
NIGHT OWL
Sgt Stubby – An Unlikely Hero
Funfair
Farewell
Room Tone
Break from the Herd
THE KINGDOM
Genesis
The Masseuse
Dispassion
Iku Manieva
A Different Script
Brothers
American Fútbol
Balance
America
Red Season
Belonging
A Place to Stay
Amma Meri (Mother)
Brujas
The Hustle: Life of Subway
Performers
Skateboarding
Outpost
Cancel the F—ing Internet
The Inescapable Arrival of Lazlo
Petushki
Sunnyside
The Accomplice
The Manual
HAIRAT
Intercourse
VEXED
ANORI/Wind
My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes
The Provider
The Things You Think I’m
Thinking
Search Engines
Yarchen Gar
Ettore’s Stargate
Lola
The Boat
The Observer Effect
Faded
Lingua Absentia
The Old Stripper
Every Ghost Has An Orchestra
Blows With The Wind
Frank and Lamar
Shoken
Portrait : A Ballet Film in Four
Movements
Marieke
Beth’s three o’clock with
Dr. Harlow
Nobody Dies Here
165708