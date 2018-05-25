Just Released

G. David Hurd Innovator in the Arts Award Recipient Announced

Des Moines, IA May 25, 2018 – The Des Moines Arts Festival proudly presented the third annual G. David Hurd Innovator in the Arts Award at last night’s 2018 Preview Celebration. Bravo Greater Des Moines was honored for their commitment to and investment in the arts, culture and heritage organizations that make our region unique.

The annual G. David Hurd Innovator in the Arts Award recognizes an individual or organization that fully embodies innovation within the arts. “David Hurd was an extraordinary man with an extraordinary heart. He was passionate about Des Moines and its success,” said Stephen King, Executive Director of the Des Moines Arts Festival. “It was David’s passion and vision that made our community a better place to live, and that drives us each day to think outside the box to create opportunity.”

About G. David Hurd:

G. David Hurd was the former CEO of Principal Financial Group and an influential community leader. During his life, Hurd chaired the Greater Des Moines Chamber of Commerce Federation, the Des Moines Development Corp. and the Downtown Partnership, organizations that eventually became the Greater Des Moines Partnership. He also was a longtime member of the Des Moines Arts Festival board of directors. Dave was described as a progressive thinker and a leader who was ahead of his time.

About Bravo Greater Des Moines:

Bravo Greater Des Moines is a nonprofit organization that provides funding and support for arts, culture and heritage organizations throughout the region. Bravo’s revenue comes primarily from 17 local government partners who contribute a portion of their hotel/motel tax. Bravo then reinvests those funds in local arts organizations and programs that are vital contributors to the region’s vibrant quality of life and economic strength. Over the past 10 years, Bravo has granted more than $35 million to more than 90 arts organizations in Greater Des Moines.