Just Released

Chris Dahlquist Announced as 2018 Commemorative Poster Artist for Des Moines Arts Festival

DES MOINES, IA May 25, 2018 – The Des Moines Arts Festival® is honored to announce professional visual artist Chris Dahlquist as the 2018 Des Moines Arts Festival Featured Artist. Her work, “Mile Marker 641,” was unveiled at last night’s Preview Celebration at the Des Moines Art Center and will appear on the 2018 commemorative poster.

This is not the first time Dahlquist has been at the Des Moines Arts Festival. For nearly 20 years, she has shown as a professional visual artist, and this year is no exception. This year she also volunteered her time as a juror for the three-day jury process that determined the 178 artists who have been invited to exhibit their work this year. Now, she holds the honor of being named the 2018 Des Moines Arts Festival Featured Artist.

“Chris is one of the most significant artists in the country. Her work transcends traditional photography to elevate the artform to a new way of thinking and absorbing what is possible within the medium,” said Stephen King, CFEE, Des Moines Arts Festival Executive Director and Immediate Past Chair of the International Festivals and Events Association (IFEA) World Board of Directors. “A 19-year veteran of the Festival, I am thrilled Chris agreed to work with us this year to bring her Mile Marker Series to life with her one-of-a-kind piece, Mile Marker 641.”

About Chris Dahlquist:

Chris Dahlquist learned to use a camera and darkroom as she was learning to ride a bicycle and write in cursive. Originally from Fort Worth, she wrote her first artist statement on a Big Chief Tablet in phonetic Texan, claiming for herself a life of travel and “tacking pitchers.” She has held a camera in her hands ever since.

After spending the early part of her career in commercial photography and film, Dahlquist returned to her childhood proclamation and since 1998 has exhibited extensively throughout the United States. Dahlquist has been awarded an Inspiration Grant from the Metropolitan Kansas City Arts Council and a Development Grant from the Mid-America Art Alliance.

In addition to her own studio practice, Dahlquist also works to help other artists build sustainable careers. She serves as an Artist Peer Facilitator in Artist Inc., a professional development program that helps artists across all disciplines. Dahlquist partnered with Kansas City, MO, the Kansas City Economic Development Council and AltCap: Alternative Capital for Community Impact to develop and launch an innovative artist micro-lending fund. And she frequently lectures both locally and nationally on a variety of business development topics for artists.