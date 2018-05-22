Just Released

Polk County Board of Supervisors Announced as Sponsor of the 2018 Des Moines Arts Festival Volunteer Program

DES MOINES, IA May 22, 2018 – Des Moines Arts Festival® is pleased to announce the Polk County Board of Supervisors as the official sponsor of the Festival’s award-winning volunteer program.

Polk County provided the Des Moines Arts Festival with a $35,000 community development grant to underwrite the program, which was awarded Best Volunteer Program by the International Festival & Events Association (IFEA).

“The Polk County Board of Supervisors is proud to support the Des Moines Arts Festival,” said Polk County Supervisor John Mauro. “This is an important cultural event in our city and the Board of Supervisors is excited to be able to support artists who add to the vibrancy of our region.”

Polk County Supervisor Angela Connolly is a member of the Des Moines Arts Festival Board of Directors. She added, “This event celebrates art in all forms, from live music to culinary arts, and truly engages our entire community. I hope our residents will come out to enjoy these activities and volunteer their time to make this a truly world-class event.”

Recruitment for volunteers to fill more than 1,200 shifts has begun for the 2018 Festival, which will take place June 22-24 in Des Moines’ Western Gateway Park.

“Our volunteer program is such a crucial part of what makes the Des Moines Arts Festival a success each year,” said Stephen King, CFEE, Des Moines Arts Festival Executive Director and Immediate Past Chair of the International Festivals and Events Association World Board of Directors. “With the support of the Polk County Board of Supervisors, and our small army of volunteers, we will continue to grow and contribute in a positive way to the quality of life and culture in Des Moines.”

Volunteers will have the opportunity to meet Festival participants from across the nation while also meeting other volunteers in the community during the three-day Festival. Each volunteer will receive a free t-shirt along with snacks and beverages from the Volunteer Headquarters. Thanks to VolunteerLocal, who has hosted the Festival’s volunteer registration system since its inception, signing up to volunteer is easy and fast at http://desmoinesartsfestival.org/volunteer/.