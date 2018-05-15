Just Released

Become a Patron of the Eleven-time Grand Pinnacle Award-winning Des Moines Arts Festival

Enjoy exclusive perks while supporting the arts community

DES MOINES, IA May 15, 2018 – Community members, business leaders, and art lovers are joining together as ambassadors for Iowa’s arts and culture scenes with a clear goal in mind: To keep the Des Moines Arts Festival® the “Best Festival in the World.” Together, theirs and your tax-deductible contributions to the Patron Program directly support the upcoming Festival June 22-24 in downtown Des Moines’ Western Gateway Park. Becoming a patron also allows you to take advantage of exclusive perks.

“The Patron Program ensures that our nationally recognized festival remains free for all to attend and continues to enrich the quality of life in Central Iowa,” said Stephen King, CFEE, Des Moines Arts Festival Executive Director and Immediate Past Chair of the International Festivals and Events Association (IFEA) World Board of Directors. “Patron support donation levels encompass a wide range for all levels of giving and offer exclusive benefits as a way for us to say, ‘Thank You’.”

There are five patron levels ranging from $75 for “Friend of the Arts Patrons” to $2,500 for “Executive Circle Patrons.” Please visit the Festival website at http://desmoinesartsfestival.org/patron/ for more information and payment options, including the opportunity to pay online and a full list of benefits.

All patrons receive VIP credentials that provide exclusive access to the Patron-only Silent Rivers VIP club with terrace seating overlooking the Hy-Vee Main Stage, promotional recognition, VIP receptions, high-value networking, air-conditioned restroom facilities, package hold, light bites throughout each day, complimentary and discounted beverages, express lane service at food and beverage tents, BOGO drink coupons, complimentary valet parking, discounts on Festival merchandise, and a rolled or framed 2018 Commemorative Poster featuring the work of the 2018 Featured Artist.

Higher levels of giving provide additional exclusive benefits including:

Name listed on the Official Festival Website. Hyperlink included if a company.

Name listed in the Official Festival Program Guide.

Name recognition on prominent signage at Preview Celebration.

Framed, signed, limited edition 2018 Des Moines Arts Festival Commemorative Poster.

Invitation to the official invite-only Artist Breakfast and Awards on Sunday morning of the Festival at Centro!

Complimentary valet parking for two (2) at the Festival good for the entire weekend.

Invitation for eight (8) to the Preview Celebration on Thursday, May 24 at the Des Moines Art Center.

Access** for ten (10) to the Silent Rivers VIP Club on-site at the Festival that provides views of the Hy-Vee Main Stage.

Two complimentary beverages per day/per person of the festival available at VIP Club bar, with discounted pricing thereafter.

Access for ten (10) to the Patron Reception on Friday of the Festival.

Access for ten (10) to the Patron-only Express Lane service at all food and beverage vending locations.

Access to the Patron-only air-conditioned restrooms

Complimentary drink coupons.

25% discount on Festival merchandise from the on-site Arts Festival Shop.

E-newsletter and special offers.

Becoming a patron of the Des Moines Arts Festival® is the best way to become an integral part in Iowa’s arts and culture. Your tax-deductible contribution will help ensure that this celebrated community festival remains free to attend and continues to enrich the quality of life in Central Iowa.

*The Des Moines Arts Festival® is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. A portion of your contribution is tax deductible. A charitable contribution acknowledgment letter will be mailed for your records to the address provided.