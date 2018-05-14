Just Released

Des Moines “I Have a Dream” Foundation Announces 4th Annual Corks for College to Benefit Dreamer Academy

Des Moines, IA – The Des Moines “I Have a Dream” Foundation (IHDF) and presenting sponsor Bank of the West are hosting the 4th Annual Corks for College to benefit the Dreamer Academy program at Findley Elementary School in northeast Des Moines. The event will include hosted wine, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, live music by Chad Elliott, and Dreamer Academy scholars and their families speaking on the importance of IHDF’s work and what achieving a higher education means to them.

Corks for College will be held on Wednesday, June 13 at the State Historical Building of Iowa (600 E Locust St, Des Moines) from 6-9 pm. Tickets are $75 each, with discounts for young professionals and teachers. Additional information and ticket purchases can be made at desmoinesdreams.org or http://bit.ly/2GfAh4H.

The Dreamer Academy creates a culture of college and careers for students beginning in elementary school and continues to provide support through college graduation. The Des Moines “I Have a Dream” Foundation provides all of its young scholars with the tools and resources necessary to help them achieve success, including college savings accounts offered to each student, with investments made based on academic, social, and community milestones met by the student and family. This program was developed in light of research from the University of Kansas, which found that having $500 in a dedicated college savings account makes students from low-income communities four times more likely to graduate from college. IHDF’s Dreamer Academy scholars have the opportunity to earn up to $2,000 into their college savings accounts before high school graduation.

IHDF motivates and empowers children from low-income communities to reach their education and career goals by providing a long-term program of mentoring, support, and enrichment. We are committed to building the college and career readiness of our students, and continually develop new and diverse programming to ensure they not only graduate from high school, but that they graduate ready to pursue some form of postsecondary education and a fulfilling career.