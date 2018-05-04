Just Released

Waukee Firefighters to Host Pancake Breakfast May 12

What: The Waukee Firefighters’ Association will host its annual Pancake Breakfast Event on Saturday, May 12 from 7-11 a.m. at the Waukee Public Safety Building. Each year, this family-friendly event draws hundreds of residents who enjoy “all you care to eat” pancakes and sausage. Plus, kids can burn off all of that syrup-induced energy with inflatables and fire truck rides! The cost of the event is $5 per person; however, kids ages four and under eat for free.

Guests are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or cash donations for the Waukee Area Christian Services Food Pantry, if able.

Where: Waukee Public Safety Building

1300 SE L.A. Grant Parkway

When: Saturday, May 12 at 7-11 a.m.

Who: Waukee Firefighters’ Association, Waukee community members