Just Released

Restored Sculpture to be Reinstalled at Botanical Garden April 25-26

DES MOINES, Iowa (April 23, 2018)—Spectral Liberation, a 29-foot tall, rainbow-hued stainless steel sculpture, will be reinstalled Wednesday, April 25 and Thursday, April 26 at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden following restoration after it was damaged during a March 2017 accident.

The Conservation Center in Chicago led the restoration efforts. The artist, Christiane T. Martens, was also engaged in the process. Chicago-based Vector Custom Fabricating, the original fabricator of the sculpture, recreated damaged pieces and Des Moines-based Scotty’s Body Shop painted and refinished them. U.S. Erectors of Pleasant Hill, Iowa will put the sculpture back into place.

Spectral Liberation will once again sit prominently at the front entrance to the Garden at the end of Robert D. Ray Drive. Originally installed in 1984, it was donated by the Belin Family in memory of Des Moines civic leader Constance (Connie) Belin.

“The reinstallation of Spectral Liberation makes the entrance to the Garden feel complete once again,” said President and CEO Stephanie Jutila.”Its return marks the beginning of our growing season and all the exciting things to come for the Botanical Garden this year.”