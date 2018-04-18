Just Released

Bankers Trust Altoona location to display outdoor public artwork

The Altoona location of Bankers Trust, at 3820 Eighth St. S.W., is the new home of a piece of traveling public artwork. The large, painted golf ball was originally created as part of a public art project in conjunction with last year’s Solheim Cup, an international women’s golf event.

Created by local artist Sarah Grant, the artwork’s design highlights Bankers Trust’s longevity and commitment to Central Iowa and features the Bank’s centennial logo. Bankers Trust celebrated 100 years in business in 2017.

The artwork is now on display outside the main entrance of the Altoona location. Customers and others are encouraged to stop by to take a look.

Note: Media are welcome to photograph the piece for publication. Please contact Scott Valbert in advance if you wish to do so and/or if you wish to coordinate a time when Altoona branch manager, Mary Simon, is available to be included in the photo.

Since 1917, Bankers Trust has been a leading financial institution for commercial and consumer banking services. Headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, Bankers Trust has locations in central Iowa (including Ames), Cedar Rapids, Phoenix, Omaha and Sioux Falls.