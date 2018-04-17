Just Released

Dallas County food pantry plans gala fundraiser

The organization that sponsors the Waukee food pantry and free clinic will host a fundraising gala in Waukee on Friday, May 4.

The Waukee Area Christian Services gala is scheduled for the evening of May 4 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waukee. Tickets can be obtained online at waukeechristianservices.org/gala or by calling 515-987-5523.

All proceeds from the gala will help fund the organization which provides compassionate, practical care to greater Des Moines’ west side.

Offering food and medical assistance to Dallas County residents struggling to make ends meet, Waukee Area Christian Services opened its doors in 2005. The pantry is open twice weekly, and operates special giving programs during Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter and back to school. Waukee Area Christian Services also produces a community garden during the spring, summer, and fall months. Medical care is offered at no cost to anyone in need through a free clinic.

The need for Waukee Area Christian Services in Iowa’s fastest growing county may surprise some. Currently, nearly one in 10 Dallas County families is food insecure, meaning those families aren’t sure where their next meal is coming from.

Waukee Area Christian Services is a volunteer driven organization that relies on donations and giving. It is sponsored by eight Waukee churches including Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lutheran Church of Hope, Waukee; St. Boniface Catholic Church, Waukee Christian Church, Waukee Community Church; Waukee United Methodist Church, Westview Church and Westwind Church.

The organization’s food pantry, free clinic and other services are housed at Westview Church at S.E. University Avenue and S.E. Boone Drive.