Just Released

Supervisors Announce High School Art Competition

The Polk County Board of Supervisors will be hosting an art competition for local public high school art programs to create a mural for the newly renovated Polk County Justice Center. Each public high school art program that submits an entry will receive $1,000 towards their art program and the winning school will be awarded $5,000.

Polk County Board of Supervisors Chair Angela Connolly said, “This is a great opportunity to engage the youth in our community while creating beautiful artwork in this building that reflects our unique and diverse community.”

The large scale mural will be featured in the children’s area on the second floor of the Polk County Justice Center. The Polk County Board of Supervisors hope that it will make the area a welcoming space for children and families. The winning entry will be selected by one representative from Polk County, a Juvenile Court Judge, a Court Administration representative, the Architect of the building, one Art Therapist and two local Youth Therapists.

Supervisor Tom Hockensmith added “The Justice Center has been an important project because it has been one piece of consolidating court services into one campus and it has enhanced the security for the public. The building is beautiful but I am excited for our local students to have a chance to add their own character to the space.”

Letters were mailed to the Superintendents and Principals of all the public high schools in Polk County and all proposals are due by June 1, 2018. Question about submission criteria can be directed to the Board of Supervisors office at 286-2895.