DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET BEGINS MAY 5

DOWNTOWN DES MOINES, IOWA (April 5, 2018) – The countdown begins! Opening Day of the Downtown Farmers’ Market presented by UnityPoint Health – Des Moines is just one month away. The Market will open for its 43rd season on Saturday, May 5. The Market is produced by the Greater Des Moines Partnership. It takes place every Saturday morning from May 5 through Oct. 27, 2018. Hours are 7 a.m. to Noon, with a later start time during October when hours are 8 a.m. to Noon. The Market spans nine city blocks in the Historic Court District in Downtown Des Moines (DSM), from First Street to Fifth Avenue. It extends north and south on Second Avenue, Third Street and Fourth Street.

The Downtown Farmers’ Market supports nearly 300 farmers, growers and artisan food entrepreneurs from more than 50 Iowa counties. Market vendors offer locally produced fresh fruit, vegetables, eggs, meat, cheese, wine and so much more. The Market offers a variety of attractions and activities including shopping for fresh produce, eggs, meats and more, eating breakfast, enjoying the atmosphere, meeting with family and friends and live entertainment.

“The Downtown Farmers’ Market is a signature event that adds vibrancy to Downtown DSM each Saturday and welcomes vendors and visitors from across the state,” said Kelly Foss, Director of The Market. “We are proud to support entrepreneurs and create a must-attend event for thousands of people.”

UnityPoint Health – Des Moines is The Market’s presenting sponsor. UnityPoint Health – Des Moines staff and service lines are on site every Saturday to provide fun and educational programs, health screenings, safety checks and seasonally-appropriate recipe suggestions from their dieticians.

Returning in 2018 is the Meals From The Market program sponsored by Great Western Bank. Meals From The Market provides thousands of pounds of fresh food to Des Moines Area Religious Council emergency pantries where it is distributed to 13 pantry sites. Dedicated volunteers will be available to accept food donations every Saturday during Market hours. Market attendees can drop off donations at the bright yellow Meals From The Market tent located on the corner of Second Street and Court Avenue.

The Downtown Farmers’ Market began in 1976 with just 15 vendors and an average of 200 shoppers. Today, The Market supports more than 300 vendors and welcomes an average of 25,000 visitors each Saturday. An estimated 40,000 shoppers typically visit on Opening Day and key peak dates throughout the season. The Downtown Farmers’ Market has been recognized nationally by publications including The Daily Meal, Shape Magazine, Midwest Living Magazine and Country Living Magazine

Find more information at desmoinesfarmersmarket.com.