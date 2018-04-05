Just Released

Urbandale’s First Quarter Building Valuation Highest Since 2012

The City of Urbandale’s Community Development Department issued a total of 153 building permits in the first quarter of 2018, with a total valuation of $23.7 million. This is the highest total first-quarter valuation since 2012.

Of the first quarter building permits issued from January through March 2018 by the City, residential investment included 41 single-family detached housing units and two new commercial buildings. The remaining permits include commercial and residential projects such as additions, remodels and decks.

“These very positive numbers underscore the city’s continued growth of residential areas in northwest Urbandale,” said Community Development Director Steve Franklin. “With ample room to continue growing west, and the excitement being generated by the opening of the 100th Street interchange later this year, we expect 2018 to be another good year for valuation.”

Continued platting of residential areas and projects like R & R Realty’s Paradigm office building at Meredith Drive and 121st Street have helped to fuel first quarter growth in Urbandale.

“The opening of the 100th Street interchange will also be an incentive for additional office and retail development in the Urban Loop,” said Assistant City Manager/Economic Development Director Curtis Brown. “Urbandale’s residential growth reflects high-value investment at reliably consistent rates.”

The City Council continues to consider projects that respond to market demands for multi-family and townhouse units and more moderately-priced housing. The City of Urbandale continues exploring the possibility of annexing additional territory.

