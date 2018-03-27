Just Released

Des Moines Performing Arts Announces 2018-19 Willis Broadway Series

DES MOINES, Iowa — Today, Des Moines Performing Arts (DMPA), Central Iowa’s leading not-for-profit performing arts organization, unveils its highly anticipated 2018–2019 Season. This announcement includes the critically acclaimed DEAR EVAN HANSEN in the premiere season of the show’s national tour and Broadway legend Betty Buckley playing the title role in HELLO, DOLLY!

Since opening the Civic Center doors in June of 1979, DMPA has entertained more than 10 million guests in its four venues (Civic Center, Stoner Theater, Temple Theater and Cowles Commons). The 2018-19 Willis Broadway Series will launch the organization’s 40th Anniversary Season.

“When selecting the shows for our Willis Broadway Series, our goal is simply to bring the best of Broadway and the West End to Central Iowa.” says Jeff Chelesvig, President and CEO of Des Moines Performing Arts.

The complete Willis Broadway Series includes: LOVE NEVER DIES, the spellbinding sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, Disney’s ALADDIN, DEAR EVAN HANSEN — winner of six 2017 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2018 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, HELLO, DOLLY! — 2017 Tony Award Winner for Best Revival of a Musical, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s high-octane hit SCHOOL OF ROCK and THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG. Four package add-ons were also announced including: FINDING NEVERLAND, BAT OUT OF HELL, ROCK OF AGES and a special one-night only performance of BRIAN STOKES MITCHELL & MEGAN HILTY IN CONCERT with the Des Moines Symphony.

DMPA has a 15-year tradition of investing in Broadway productions. The 2018–2019 season features two DMPA-invested shows, DEAR EVAN HANSEN and HELLO, DOLLY!

The only way to guarantee seats to the six-show Willis Broadway Series is to purchase Season Tickets. Season Tickets to the Willis Broadway Series are on sale now at the Civic Center ticket office, by phone at (515) 246-2300 or online at DMPA.org. DMPA will announce the shows coming to the Prairie Meadows Temple Comedy Series, Prairie Meadows Live at the Temple Concert Series, Wellmark Family Series and The Dance Series later this spring.

About Des Moines Performing Arts

Des Moines Performing Arts is a private not-for-profit organization celebrating 40 seasons of presenting the performing arts to Iowa and the surrounding states on four stages in Des Moines – the Civic Center, the Stoner Theater, the Temple Theater and the newly renovated outdoor space, Cowles Commons. Des Moines Performing Arts is a presenter of major Broadway and educational touring companies, performers and groups, and is home to many local and regional groups, including the Des Moines Symphony. All performances of the Broadway Series are supported by Willis Auto Campus. All performances at the Temple Theater are supported by Prairie Meadows. All performances of the Family Series are supported by Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield. For more information, visit DMPA.org.