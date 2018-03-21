Just Released

Des Moines Arts Festival® Recruiting Volunteers for the 2018 Festival

Des Moines, IA (March 21, 2018) — The Des Moines Arts Festival® invites you to #GoWhereItTakesYou as a volunteer. Recruitment to fill 1,200 volunteer shifts has begun for the 2018 Festival, which was awarded “Best Volunteer Program” by the International Festival & Events Association (IFEA) and will take place June 22-24 in Des Moines’ Western Gateway Park.

Volunteers will have the opportunity to meet Festival participants from across the nation while also meeting other volunteers in the community during the three-day Festival. Each volunteer will receive a free t-shirt along with snacks and beverages from the Volunteer Headquarters. Thanks to VolunteerLocal, who has hosted the Festival’s volunteer registration system since its inception, signing up to volunteer is easy and fast at http://desmoinesartsfestival.org/volunteer/.

“Our volunteers are a crucial part of what makes the Des Moines Arts Festival a success each year,” said Stephen King, CFEE, Des Moines Arts Festival Executive Director and Immediate Past Chair of the International Festivals and Events Association World Board of Directors. “It really takes an army to pull off an event of this magnitude with such a focus on guest and artist experience.”

The Festival also welcomes Matt Fisher as the new Volunteer Coordinator. This year will mark Fisher’s tenth year as a Des Moines Arts Festival volunteer. “Stepping into this new role for the upcoming festival allows me the opportunity to work closely with the volunteer program to ensure that it remains the gold-standard in the festival industry,” he said. When Fisher is not volunteering for Des Moines Arts Festival, he is a teacher for Des Moines Public Schools.

If you’re looking for a more integrated opportunity, the Festival’s Event Management Team (http://desmoinesartsfestival.org/volunteer/join-the-event-management-team/) may be what you’re looking for. This group of 41 professional men and women who manage every area of the Festival offer a variety of areas for volunteer opportunities from artist relations and the Environmental Impact Team, to hospitality suites and event setup and teardown.

Questions about volunteering or want to sign up a group or organization? Contact Matt Fisher at mfisher@desmoinesartsfestival.org.