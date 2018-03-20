Waukee Police to Launch New Bike With Cops Program

Waukee, Iowa — The Waukee Police Department is introducing “Bike With Cops,” a new annual bike ride event for kids in the Waukee Community School District. Children in grades 2-6 can enjoy a safety talk, two-mile bike ride and lunch with Waukee police officers!

“Members of the Waukee PD are excited to offer this inaugural Bike With Cops event,” said Waukee Police Sergeant Mackenzie Sposeto. “We encourage kids to come meet some of our amazing officers, learn about bike safety and enjoy the outdoors. It’s really about connecting with the young people in a fun and informative way.”