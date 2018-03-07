Just Released

Household Hazardous Waste Site Opens Saturday

Metro Waste Authority’s Northwest Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off re-opens for the season on Sat., March 10 from 8 a.m. to noon. Located just 1.5 miles northwest of I-80/35 and Hwy. 141 in Grimes, the Drop-Off accepts hazardous products from residents the second Saturday of the month through December.

Accepted Items

Residents can bring up to 75 pounds of unused household hazardous materials to the Northwest Drop-Off free of charge. Common items like motor oil, antifreeze, cleaners, oil-based paint and fluorescent light bulbs are accepted. Additionally, latex paint is accepted at $1/gallon. Items not accepted at the drop-off site include computers, electronics and medication. A full list of accepted and non-accepted items is available atwww.WhereItShouldGo.com/DropOff.

In addition to accepting hazardous waste, residents can utilize the recycling drop-off, which accepts cardboard, paper, plastic bottles and other items accepted in the Curb It! recycling program. In addition, residents can purchase Grow Gold Compost by the bag.

Additional Hazardous Waste Disposal Options

The Metro Hazardous Waste Drop-Off, located in Bondurant, accepts hazardous waste year-round and offers additional recycling opportunities.

For more safe, smart waste disposal and recycling options, visit www.WhereItShouldGo.com or call 515.244.0021.