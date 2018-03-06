Just Released

Prairie Meadows 29th Live Racing Season Returns with Corgi Races, Fireworks, and Other Exciting Events

Altoona, IA (March 6) — Prairie Meadows Casino, Racetrack, and Hotel’s 29th season of live horse racing is quickly approaching. The action-packed racing season begins Thursday, April 26 at Prairie Meadows’ one-mile oval track, located just outside Des Moines, Iowa. This season, the racetrack is offering new, exciting events as well as returning fan favorites.

This season’s family-friendly exhibition races include Corgi Races; Wiener Dog Races; and Camel, Zebra, & Ostrich Races. Exhibition races occur between regularly scheduled Thoroughbred races. Corgi Races take place on Sunday, May 20 while the wiener dogs compete on Father’s Day – Sunday, June 17. The Camel, Zebra, and Ostriches take the track on Sunday, July 15.

Prairie Meadows’ racing season would not be complete without its signature races and events like Festival of Racing, Iowa Classic, Kentucky Derby, fireworks, and Family Days. The crowd-pleasing Kentucky Derby kicks off Triple Crown Saturdays early in the season on Saturday, May 5. The racetrack will feature a derby hat contest and mint juleps. Independence Day celebrations at Prairie Meadows include a breathtaking fireworks display following the completion of Thoroughbred races on July 3. Throughout the summer months, the racetrack hosts Family Days that include fun activities such as spin art, princess and superhero character visits, and face painting. The Thoroughbred season closes with the Iowa Classic on Saturday, August 11.

The 67-day Thoroughbred season features races Thursday through Sunday with a variety of special race days and events. The racing schedule looks much like last year, with 6 p.m. post times on Thursdays and Fridays, and 1 p.m. post times on Saturdays and Sundays. Pocket calendars and magnetic calendars are available at Prairie Meadows. For complete information on the 2018 racing schedule visit prairiemeadows.com/racing/live-racing.

About Prairie Meadows

Prairie Meadows began operations as a non-profit organization in 1989 with the goal of promoting economic development, jobs, agriculture, and tourism in the state of Iowa. Through taxes, grants, and charitable donations, Prairie Meadows has given more than $1.6 billion to the state of Iowa. Prairie Meadows offers more than 1,700 slot machines, table games, live and simulcast racing, hotel accommodations, entertainment, and more.